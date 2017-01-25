Gilbert real-estate tech firm OfferPad gains financing
OfferPad, a Gilbert company that buys homes online, has received a $260 million investment that will enable it to expand into additional markets. Gilbert real-estate tech firm OfferPad gains financing OfferPad, a Gilbert company that buys homes online, has received a $260 million investment that will enable it to expand into additional markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Tue
|i am chandler
|63
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Enzo49
|30
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09)
|Jan 20
|Dawn
|63
|New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07)
|Jan 19
|Choppo
|2,124
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC