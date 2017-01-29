Gilbert pancake fundraiser helps vict...

Gilbert pancake fundraiser helps victims of collision caused by wrong-way driver

Sunday Jan 29

Gilbert pancake fundraiser helps victims of collision caused by wrong-way driver Co-workers held a fundraising pancake breakfast for two young men injured in a December wrong-way crash. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jH706d Friends and co-workers held a fundraising breakfast in Gilbert on Sunday for two young men who were critically injured in December when their work truck was struck by a wrong-way driver.

