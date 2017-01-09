Fire causes extensive damage at mortuary near Chandler A fire caused extensive damage Sunday night to Valley of the Sun Mortuary near south Chandler, authorities said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jlVD0l More than 40 firefighters from Chandler, Gilbert and Sun Lakes crews battled the fire, which was reported about 10:30 p.m. at the mortuary, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, according to Jason White, Chandler Fire Department battalion chief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.