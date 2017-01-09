Fire causes extensive damage at mortuary near Chandler
Fire causes extensive damage at mortuary near Chandler A fire caused extensive damage Sunday night to Valley of the Sun Mortuary near south Chandler, authorities said. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2jlVD0l More than 40 firefighters from Chandler, Gilbert and Sun Lakes crews battled the fire, which was reported about 10:30 p.m. at the mortuary, 10940 E. Chandler Heights Road, according to Jason White, Chandler Fire Department battalion chief.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08)
|Jan 7
|Jeep
|342
|Former IRS Investigator "Phoenix ranks #3 in co...
|Jan 7
|Gangsterreport
|5
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Jan 6
|Zeke The Pinhead
|2,655
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|Jan 3
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC