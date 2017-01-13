FD: Roof collapses during fire near Gilbert home
Fire crews received reports around 8 p.m. Wednesday night after flames broke out in an attic near Val Vista Drive and Chandler Heights Road. When firefighters went inside the home the roof collapsed.
