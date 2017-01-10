East Valley volunteers collect nearly 90K shoebox gifts for needy kids
Dedicated volunteers and a generous public in the East Valley will be giving thousands of needy children around the globe a merrier Christmas. The local teams responsible for the annual Operation Christmas Child operation collected nearly 90,000 shoeboxes filled with gifts for delivery overseas.
