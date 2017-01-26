DPS: Valley pursuit suspect died in I-17 crash
DPS said the suspect, a man from the Valley, stole a work truck from a construction site at the Guadalupe and Cooper roads intersection in Gilbert. The truck was spotted on Loop 101 and McDowell Road before it continued onto I-17.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,658
|Shooting on Galveston Street, Chandler, Az (May '10)
|Jan 24
|i am chandler
|63
|Trying to find my mom.
|Jan 23
|CJCC
|1
|Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Enzo49
|30
|Donald Trump for President
|Jan 20
|Roth
|5
|Test
|Jan 20
|Joe
|1
|Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09)
|Jan 16
|T REX
|27
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC