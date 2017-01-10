Dierks Bentley Set to Open His Third ...

Dierks Bentley Set to Open His Third Whiskey Row Restaurant in February

Tuesday Jan 10

Dierks Bentley will open his third Whiskey Row restaurant on Feb. 27 in Gilbert, Ariz., joining previous locations in Tempe and Scottsdale, Ariz. The new location will include a 4,600-square-foot outdoor patio with space for cornhole and table tennis as well as a large indoor dance floor and stage.

