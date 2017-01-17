BYU women's soccer: Ashley Hatch sele...

BYU women's soccer: Ashley Hatch selected by the North Carolina...

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Vanquish The Foe

Former BYU women's soccer star, Ashley Hatch, is now a member of the National Women's Soccer League's North Carolina Courage. The Courage selected the former Cougar forward with the second pick in today's 2017 NWSL College Draft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Vanquish The Foe.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) 2 hr Debi 21
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) 14 hr T REX 27
Donald Trump for President 18 hr Josh 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 14 Mbotts 2,656
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Jan 13 cindywiggins 46
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) Jan 10 cripgang1121 2,123
1998 Jeep Grand Cherokee-Stalling problems! (Feb '08) Jan 7 Jeep 342
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,162 • Total comments across all topics: 277,993,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC