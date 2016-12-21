AZ: Doctors, pharmacists indicted in ...

AZ: Doctors, pharmacists indicted in $100 million fraud case

"A dozen doctors, pharmacy owners and marketing pros have been accused of a kickback scheme that prosecutors allege involved a sham medical study used to bilk up to $102 million from the publicly funded federal health program for military family members. The doctors included Walter Neil Simmons, 47, of Gilbert, Ariz., emergency medicine doctor who has worked at two metro Phoenix hospital chains.

