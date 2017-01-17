Alabama loses commitment from kicker Brandon Ruiz
Brandon Ruiz, a kicker from Gilbert, Ariz., tweeted that he was decommitting from Alabama. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June 10 and seemed solid last week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl when he roomed with Alabama long snapper commit Thomas Fletcher.
