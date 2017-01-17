Alabama loses commitment from kicker ...

Alabama loses commitment from kicker Brandon Ruiz

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: Alabama Live

Brandon Ruiz, a kicker from Gilbert, Ariz., tweeted that he was decommitting from Alabama. He had been committed to the Crimson Tide since June 10 and seemed solid last week at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl when he roomed with Alabama long snapper commit Thomas Fletcher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Test 2 hr Joe 1
Rejoining the LDS Church (Jan '09) 5 hr Dawn 63
News Man Smoking Near Gas Pump Bursts Into Flames (Mar '07) 9 hr duzitreallymatter 28
New recorded gangs in Arizona.... (Jun '07) 19 hr Choppo 2,124
Mountainside Fitness - Gilbert (Jun '09) Jan 16 T REX 27
Donald Trump for President Jan 16 Josh 2
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) Jan 14 Mbotts 2,656
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Maricopa County was issued at January 20 at 2:06PM MST

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,830 • Total comments across all topics: 278,091,162

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC