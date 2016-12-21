PD: Armed Mesa motel robber caught

Tuesday Dec 20

One of the suspects arrested was 21-year-old Luis Alonzo Salgado-Reyes who was wanted in connection with three armed robberies of motels in Mesa. Police report that on December 1, Reyes jumped over the counter at the Econo Lodge Inn near Alma School Road and Main Street and robbed the motel while holding the desk employee at knifepoint with a 'Chef's knife."

Gilbert, AZ

