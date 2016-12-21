PD: Armed Mesa motel robber caught
One of the suspects arrested was 21-year-old Luis Alonzo Salgado-Reyes who was wanted in connection with three armed robberies of motels in Mesa. Police report that on December 1, Reyes jumped over the counter at the Econo Lodge Inn near Alma School Road and Main Street and robbed the motel while holding the desk employee at knifepoint with a 'Chef's knife."
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC15.com.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Sat
|witold Kowal
|2,651
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09)
|Dec 21
|Robert C Kline
|7
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Students at 2 Phoenix high schools walk out to ...
|Nov '16
|Deport the illega...
|2
|Horny Women in thirties (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|Ablead777777
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC