Mesa keeps low-income housing plan for downtown despite some objections Critics say city needs higher-income residents in downtown area Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2hJE1Pa The first phases of the Encore apartments, a senior, low-income development, at First Avenue and Macdonald in downtown Mesa. Mesa is giving a developer more time to secure the tax credits needed to build low-income apartments for seniors downtown, despite objections from some residents who say the city needs higher-income renters in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.