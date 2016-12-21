Life 38 mins ago 8:31 p.m.Bus driver gives early Christmas gift to...
A school bus driver has given an early Christmas present to an adoring 23-month-old boy with whom he shares a special bond. Ryker McFarland loves buses so much that he and his mom Jaclyn make waving to local driver Scott Garner a part of their morning routine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WHAS11.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|9 hr
|witold Kowal
|2,651
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
|Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09)
|Dec 21
|Robert C Kline
|7
|Reagan Foxx milf
|Dec 21
|Buffle
|2
|Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b...
|Dec 20
|kyman
|2
|Students at 2 Phoenix high schools walk out to ...
|Nov '16
|Deport the illega...
|2
|Horny Women in thirties (Jan '15)
|Oct '16
|Ablead777777
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC