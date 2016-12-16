Gilbert woman Farzaneh Akhavi, a California Republican campaign donor, pleaded guilty to stealing one woman's identity and defrauding five more victims. GOP donor from Gilbert pleads guilty to $1.6 million in fraud, money laundering Gilbert woman Farzaneh Akhavi, a California Republican campaign donor, pleaded guilty to stealing one woman's identity and defrauding five more victims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.