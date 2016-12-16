ASU Football: Sun Devils land local 4...

ASU Football: Sun Devils land local 4-star prospect Tyler Johnson

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: House Of Sparky

The Arizona State Sun Devils are blazing the recruiting trail, and continued their hot streak Friday, setting up shop at home in earning the commitment of four-star prospect Tyler Johnson. Johnson selected ASU over Michigan State, Alabama, Florida State, USC and UCLA, among others who held interest in the Highland High School product.

Start the conversation, or Read more at House Of Sparky.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gilbert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07) 9 hr witold Kowal 2,651
Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12) Dec 22 ThomasHanksAZ 45
Review: Arizona Elite Properties (May '09) Dec 21 Robert C Kline 7
Reagan Foxx milf Dec 21 Buffle 2
News Hillary Clinton in Arizona: Will the state go b... Dec 20 kyman 2
News Students at 2 Phoenix high schools walk out to ... Nov '16 Deport the illega... 2
Horny Women in thirties (Jan '15) Oct '16 Ablead777777 9
See all Gilbert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gilbert Forum Now

Gilbert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gilbert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gilbert, AZ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,777 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,038

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC