ASU Football: Sun Devils land local 4-star prospect Tyler Johnson
The Arizona State Sun Devils are blazing the recruiting trail, and continued their hot streak Friday, setting up shop at home in earning the commitment of four-star prospect Tyler Johnson. Johnson selected ASU over Michigan State, Alabama, Florida State, USC and UCLA, among others who held interest in the Highland High School product.
