Allhands: The simmering charter school war
Allhands: The simmering charter school war Joanna Allhands: The dust-up in Gilbert over a proposed charter school isn't about zoning. Check out this story on azcentral.com: http://azc.cc/2izVN3B Charter school American Leadership Academy wants to build a major Gilbert campus on 42 acres near the Loop 202 freeway that would accommodate up to 2,500 students from kindergarten through high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where can I get opiates? (Mar '14)
|4 hr
|MoverNShaker
|25
|police at bash's parking lot, dec. 31
|Jan 1
|resident
|1
|churches having new year's parties i believe th...
|Dec 31
|tom dooley
|1
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|Dec 29
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Dec 28
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Dec 28
|hassen benhassen
|5
|kidnapping, robbery, and assult of local female... (May '13)
|Dec 28
|Anomess
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC