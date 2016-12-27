Allhands: The simmering charter schoo...

Allhands: The simmering charter school war

Allhands: The simmering charter school war Joanna Allhands: The dust-up in Gilbert over a proposed charter school isn't about zoning. Charter school American Leadership Academy wants to build a major Gilbert campus on 42 acres near the Loop 202 freeway that would accommodate up to 2,500 students from kindergarten through high school.

