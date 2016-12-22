10 most shocking restaurant closures of 2016
From the final fine-dining hurrahs to small-town stalwarts, here are 10 Valley spots that served their last meal in 2016. 10 most shocking restaurant closures of 2016 From the final fine-dining hurrahs to small-town stalwarts, here are 10 Valley spots that served their last meal in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Arizona Republic.
Add your comments below
Gilbert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Schools try to ease fears about deportation
|2 hr
|RIP
|2
|how many nurses have had lost there license bec... (Aug '07)
|Wed
|zeke the Pinhead
|2,653
|Yours? $8.4M winning lottery ticket sold in Mesa
|Wed
|hassen benhassen
|5
|kidnapping, robbery, and assult of local female... (May '13)
|Wed
|Anomess
|5
|Review: Mesa Waste Services - Porta Potty Toile... (Jan '12)
|Tue
|joe gibb
|2
|Mexicians leaving Arizona! (must read)
|Tue
|MAGA2016
|2
|Review: Sunstar Heating And Aire (Jul '12)
|Dec 22
|ThomasHanksAZ
|45
Find what you want!
Search Gilbert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC