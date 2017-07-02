Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no major injuries Several rail cars threaten to fall into bay in Amtrak derailment near Tacoma, Wash. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tGbVu0 Police in western Washington State said an Amtrak train derailment southwest of Tacoma threatened to send several rail cars into the Puget Sound but resulted in only minor injuries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.