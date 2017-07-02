Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no major injuries
Amtrak train derails near Tacoma; no major injuries Several rail cars threaten to fall into bay in Amtrak derailment near Tacoma, Wash. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2tGbVu0 Police in western Washington State said an Amtrak train derailment southwest of Tacoma threatened to send several rail cars into the Puget Sound but resulted in only minor injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fircrest Mayor Viafore Unlawfully Registered Da... (May '13)
|Fri
|Where he go
|14
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Jun 28
|Musikologist
|17
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Jun 16
|Krystal
|138
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|17
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May '17
|Danny is crazy
|5
|PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13)
|May '17
|Megans Law
|5
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC