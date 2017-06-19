Wish Pierce County would ditch ST3 and Sound Transit for good? It's complicated.
"Everybody is complaining about property taxes, your car tabs, the sales tax - all that stuff," said Pulliam, who is 70. "There's got to be some kind of loophole. Just because Snohomish and King voted for it, that means they should just do the light rail in those counties, and not be doing it here - because we voted no."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Jun 16
|Krystal
|138
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May '17
|Danny is crazy
|5
|PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13)
|May '17
|Megans Law
|5
|Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Megans Law
|3
|US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13)
|May '17
|Megans Law
|20
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC