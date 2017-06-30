Trying to get ahead while behind bars...

Trying to get ahead while behind bars: 19 female inmates earn college degrees

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 25 Read more: The Olympian

Graduates laugh before the Freedom Education Project Puget Sound graduation ceremony at the Washington Corrections Center for Women. This year's class is nearly five times bigger than last year's graduating class of four.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Fircrest Mayor Viafore Unlawfully Registered Da... (May '13) Jun 30 Where he go 14
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Jun 28 Musikologist 17
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Jun 16 Krystal 138
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) May '17 Musikologist 17
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May '17 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May '17 Danny is crazy 5
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May '17 Megans Law 5
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,212 • Total comments across all topics: 282,191,350

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC