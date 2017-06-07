Paradise Theatre Announces New Season
Paradise Theatre announces seven exciting and diverse shows for its 2017-2018 Season to be presented in their CURRENT Downtown venue as they continue their capital campaign "Act Local" to save LIVE theatre in Gig Harbor by creating a permanent home for the performing arts and arts education in Gig Harbor. Auditions will be held July 9, 1-4pm for all seven shows! Email: [email protected] to audition for any of the upcoming shows.
