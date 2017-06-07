Paradise Theatre Announces New Season

Paradise Theatre Announces New Season

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Paradise Theatre announces seven exciting and diverse shows for its 2017-2018 Season to be presented in their CURRENT Downtown venue as they continue their capital campaign "Act Local" to save LIVE theatre in Gig Harbor by creating a permanent home for the performing arts and arts education in Gig Harbor. Auditions will be held July 9, 1-4pm for all seven shows! Email: [email protected] to audition for any of the upcoming shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) May 31 Anonymous 137
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May 22 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May 22 Danny is crazy 5
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May 15 Megans Law 5
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) May 15 Megans Law 3
US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13) May 15 Megans Law 20
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,748 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC