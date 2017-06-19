Old instruments get new life with Painted Violins fundraiser for...
Though they are no longer able to play music, a collection of dilapidated string instruments have been given a new look and purpose from several Gig Harbor artists as part of a fundraiser for local youth. The Painted Violins fundraiser auction is being organized by Altrusa International of Gig Harbor to raise money for its scholarship fund for the Peninsula Youth Orchestra, said Nancy Hohenstein, Altrusa president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Jun 16
|Krystal
|138
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|May 31
|Musikologist
|17
|McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15)
|May '17
|Manly Man
|2
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|May '17
|Danny is crazy
|5
|PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13)
|May '17
|Megans Law
|5
|Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15)
|May '17
|Megans Law
|3
|US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13)
|May '17
|Megans Law
|20
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC