Culture Corner, A Guide to Cultural Organizations
"Thoroughly Modern Millie" Through July 8, Fridays and Saturdays 7:30 p.m., Sundays 2 p.m. Paradise Theatre, 3114 Judson St., Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Info: www.paradisetheatre.org The winner of six Tony Awards including Best Musical, "Thoroughly Modern Millie" was the 2002 season's most awarded new show on Broadway. Based on the 1967 Academy Award-winning film, "Thoroughly Modern Millie" takes you back to the height of the Jazz Age in New York City, when moderns including a flapper named Millie Dillmount were bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce and rewriting the rules of love.
