Congress should fund earthquake warni...

Congress should fund earthquake warning system

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 4 Read more: Seattle Times

John Vidale, director of the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network and a professor at the University of Washington, is showing the alerts on his computer screen after his early warning seismic network receives signals that a quake will hit. President Trump's proposed budget would needlessly kill an earthquake warning system for the West Coast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Jun 16 Krystal 138
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) May 31 Musikologist 17
McVay Voted-Out Continues Viafore's City Hall S... (May '15) May '17 Manly Man 2
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... May '17 Danny is crazy 5
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May '17 Megans Law 5
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) May '17 Megans Law 3
US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13) May '17 Megans Law 20
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,849 • Total comments across all topics: 281,957,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC