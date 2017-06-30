Casey Kasem's Widow Files Wrongful Death Suit Against Radio Host's Kids

The widow of Casey Kasem has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the radio personality's three adult children from another marriage. Jean Kasem claims that Kerri, Mike and Julie Kasem, along with Julie's husband and their attorney Troy Martin, perpetrated a "homicidal guardianship scam" and, per a statement, "chemically restrained their father and then killed him to go after Casey and Jean's financial assets."

