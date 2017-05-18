Class and Cannabis at The Gallery

Class and Cannabis at The Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Tacoma Weekly

Even after Initiative 502 passed a few years back, the stigma of selling cannabis was still very much in the minds of those in the community. Folks tended to think of dingy "Green Cross" storefronts in sketchy parts of town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tacoma Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... 5 hr Buffalo Bill 4
PG-13 Topix Fircrest - Now Sexually Deviant (Sep '13) May 15 Megans Law 5
Dumb Leroy is Mo smarter (Oct '15) May 15 Megans Law 3
US Army Says This Aircraft "AUGGIE" Never Existed. (Feb '13) May 15 Megans Law 20
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Apr '17 Kathy Delgado 136
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb '17 Lars 6
Looking for Don King. (Nov '08) Dec '16 Rick 2
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,716 • Total comments across all topics: 281,134,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC