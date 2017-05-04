Artists give tips on getting into gal...

Artists give tips on getting into galleries

What's in Clark County's colorful artistic water? An impressive bunch of local watercolorists has been selected for a prestigious annual international watercolor exhibit that's now on display at the Harbor History Museum in Gig Harbor. One of them, Bev Jozwiak, learned earlier this week that she won the contest's first-place award for her "Backstage Adjustments," a study of nervous young ballet dancers regrouping between scenes.

