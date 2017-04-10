See film on ocean garbage, help clean...

See film on ocean garbage, help clean area parks or attend shellfish celebration

Read more: The Olympian

The University of Washington Tacoma is hosting a showing Wednesday of a condensed version of the award-winning film "A Plastic Ocean." After the film, there will be a panel discussion on the issue of garbage and debris in the world's oceans.

