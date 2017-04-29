Gig Harbor Brewing introduces new beer, expands taproom hours

Gig Harbor Brewing's new Spring seasonal Maritime Maibock Lager will debut in their taproom - along with new extended taproom hours - next Tuesday, May 2. This is the brewery's first lager beer, and the Maibock sytle - a German celebration beer - is frequently associated with springtime and the month of May. The Maibock Lager has a nice golden color with a creamy white head - typical of the style - and a medium body with a toasted-malt, moderately-hoppy flavor. New summer taproom hours also begin next Tuesday, May 2, just in time for the warmer weather.

