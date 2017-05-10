a It was humiliating.a Former staffers say Gig Harbor lawmaker prone to a screaming fitsa
About midway through the 2015 legislative session, state Rep. Jesse Young was talking with House staffers about his sensational idea to build a toll bridge made of retired Navy aircraft carriers. The Gig Harbor Republican's legislative assistant feared a backlash about the idea, which eventually stalled in the Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Apr '17
|Kathy Delgado
|136
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Lars
|6
|Looking for Don King. (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|2
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC