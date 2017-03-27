Minimum wage resistance
Last month, business and government leaders in Elk Grove Village, Ill., met to decide whether to join the growing number of cities opting out of dramatic minimum wage increases at the county level. Barrington, Oak Forest, Rosemont and Tinley Park have all opted out of Cook County's forthcoming $13 starter wage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Tue
|Ashley r
|135
|Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow...
|Feb '17
|Fircrest888
|1
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Feb '17
|Lars
|6
|Looking for Don King. (Nov '08)
|Dec '16
|Rick
|2
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC