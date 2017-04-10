'I really want him to have a differen...

'I really want him to have a different life': Raising babies behind bars pushes moms

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Mar 25 Read more: The Miami Herald

An intimate visit with Skye Logue and Candida Suarez, two inmates raising their infants sons as participants in the Residential Parenting Program at the Washington Correction Center for Women in Gig Harbor. Skye Logue, left, laughs with Candida Suarez, over their sons' reactions to getting a bath.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Apr 6 Kathy Delgado 136
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb '17 Fircrest888 1
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb '17 Lars 6
Looking for Don King. (Nov '08) Dec '16 Rick 2
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... (Oct '16) Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 16
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iraq
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,648 • Total comments across all topics: 280,223,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC