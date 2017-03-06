Traffic Q&A: What are the rules on signaling in a roundabout?

Q: What is the proper use of one's turn signal in a roundabout? Is there a different use in a two-lane versus a one-lane roundabout? - Howard S., Gig Harbor You could have just as easily asked us the proper way to win a woman's heart or to fold a fitted sheet, two of life's mysteries that have vexed us here at Traffic Q&A headquarters for decades. Yet, Howard's question is one that needs answering, because, as he pointed out in his missive, roundabouts are proliferating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.