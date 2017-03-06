Traffic Q&A: What are the rules on si...

Traffic Q&A: What are the rules on signaling in a roundabout?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: The Olympian

Q: What is the proper use of one's turn signal in a roundabout? Is there a different use in a two-lane versus a one-lane roundabout? - Howard S., Gig Harbor You could have just as easily asked us the proper way to win a woman's heart or to fold a fitted sheet, two of life's mysteries that have vexed us here at Traffic Q&A headquarters for decades. Yet, Howard's question is one that needs answering, because, as he pointed out in his missive, roundabouts are proliferating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Major Upgrade "Fircrest Washingto - City of Cow... Feb 26 Fircrest888 1
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Feb 6 Lars 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Jan '17 Mmolina 131
Looking for Don King. (Nov '08) Dec '16 Rick 2
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 16
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pierce County was issued at March 07 at 2:14AM PST

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,251 • Total comments across all topics: 279,376,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC