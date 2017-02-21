Symphony Tacoma to feature violin soloist Kristin Lee
Award-winning violinist Kristin Lee - a rising star in the world of classical music - will make her debut with Symphony Tacoma next week. Lee will be a featured soloist during "Classics III: Mozart & Tchaikovsky," a program that will begin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25, at Gig Harbor's Chapel Hill Presbyterian Church and 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26, at Broadway Center's Rialto Theater.
