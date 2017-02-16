Preschool employee accused of sex abuse of 5-year-old girl
A preschool employee in Gig Harbor has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl on the campus. The News Tribune reported Tuesday that Pierce County prosecutors are reviewing charges against the 26-year-old assistant teacher.
