Preschool employee accused of sex abuse of 5-year-old girl

A preschool employee in Gig Harbor has been arrested on suspicion of repeatedly sexually abusing a 5-year-old girl on the campus. The News Tribune reported Tuesday that Pierce County prosecutors are reviewing charges against the 26-year-old assistant teacher.

