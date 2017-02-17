Child care employee charged with rape...

Child care employee charged with rape of 5-year-old girl

Thursday Feb 9 Read more: KXLY-TV Spokane

A man employed at a Gig Harbor child care center has been charged with four counts of child rape involving a 5-year-old student. The News Tribune reports 26-year-old Parker Trotter was charged Wednesday.

