Wait Until Dark Kicks Off New Year at...

Wait Until Dark Kicks Off New Year at Paradise Theatre

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 15 Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Paradise Theatre presents WAIT UNTIL DARK Jan 20-Feb 11, 2017 Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 2pm & 7:30pm. Directed and Designed by Jeff Richard s GROUP DISCOUNTS FOR 15 or more! Purchase tickets online: www.paradisetheatre.org OPENING NIGHT! - https://paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/93107 ALL OTHER PERFORMANCES- https://paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/93109/performances 253-851-PLAY Adults $25 /Senior-Military $18/ Students $10 Main floor- $2 more in the Mezzanine Seating.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Jan 7 Mmolina 131
Looking for Don King. (Nov '08) Dec '16 Rick 2
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec '16 Tacoma business o... 5
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 16
The **NEW** Danny Collins (Jul '16) Sep '16 DanCollins8888 3
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Climate Change
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,924 • Total comments across all topics: 278,315,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC