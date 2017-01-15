Wait Until Dark Kicks Off New Year at Paradise Theatre
Paradise Theatre presents WAIT UNTIL DARK Jan 20-Feb 11, 2017 Fri at 7:30pm, Sat at 2pm & 7:30pm. Directed and Designed by Jeff Richard s GROUP DISCOUNTS FOR 15 or more! Purchase tickets online: www.paradisetheatre.org OPENING NIGHT! - https://paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/93107 ALL OTHER PERFORMANCES- https://paradisetheatre.thundertix.com/events/93109/performances 253-851-PLAY Adults $25 /Senior-Military $18/ Students $10 Main floor- $2 more in the Mezzanine Seating.
