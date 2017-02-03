VA terminates lease for planned Washi...

VA terminates lease for planned Washington clinic

Thursday Jan 19

VA Puget Sound Health Care System terminated a lease of a potential new space at 4205 Kitsap Way, in the Oyster Bay Shopping Center, that had housed a Rite Aid pharmacy. The building doesn't meet seismic requirements, the agency said in a news release Thursday.

