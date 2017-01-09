Smitty's Brewing - New brewery focuse...

Smitty's Brewing - New brewery focuses on helping veterans

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Smitty's Brewing Company is a nano brewery operating out of a private residence in Bremerton, Washington. The company is veteran-run, veteran-owned and donates a portion of the proceeds from all beer sales to help America's veterans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Jan 7 Mmolina 131
Looking for Don King. (Nov '08) Dec 25 Rick 2
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 16
The **NEW** Danny Collins Sep '16 DanCollins8888 3
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,169 • Total comments across all topics: 277,768,890

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC