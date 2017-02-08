Rep. Jesse Young restricted from supe...

Rep. Jesse Young restricted from supervising staff

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 30 Read more: The Olympian

Republican Rep. Jesse Young has been restricted from dealing with his legislative assistants for at least a year after accusations of mistreatment. In a Dec. 13 letter sent from a House attorney, Young was notified that the chamber was taking actions to address a "pattern of hostile and intimidating behavior."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Mon Lars 6
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Jan '17 Mmolina 131
Looking for Don King. (Nov '08) Dec '16 Rick 2
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 16
The **NEW** Danny Collins (Jul '16) Sep '16 DanCollins8888 3
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Pierce County was issued at February 09 at 4:00AM PST

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Iran
  5. Tornado
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,632 • Total comments across all topics: 278,695,240

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC