Lawmaker from Gig Harbor disputes he ...

Lawmaker from Gig Harbor disputes he mistreated staff

Tuesday Jan 31

A Gig Harbor lawmaker is fighting allegations that he mistreated staff after the state House moved to restrict him from dealing with his legislative assistants for at least a year. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Republican state Rep. Jesse Young wrote: "Of the claims made about me, none are true."

