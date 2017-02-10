Lawmaker from Gig Harbor disputes he mistreated staff
A Gig Harbor lawmaker is fighting allegations that he mistreated staff after the state House moved to restrict him from dealing with his legislative assistants for at least a year. In a Facebook post Tuesday, Republican state Rep. Jesse Young wrote: "Of the claims made about me, none are true."
