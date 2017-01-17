Fire Causes $400K Damage to WA Home
Jan. 18--A two-alarm fire caused $400,000 in estimated damages at a Gig Harbor house Tuesday night, according to the Fire Department. Crews were called about 7:45 p.m. to a two-story home in the 9600 block of Kopachuck Drive Northwest by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the wall and ceiling of the front porch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FireHouse.com.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Jan 7
|Mmolina
|131
|Looking for Don King. (Nov '08)
|Dec 25
|Rick
|2
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|16
|The **NEW** Danny Collins
|Sep '16
|DanCollins8888
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC