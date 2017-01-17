Fire Causes $400K Damage to WA Home

Jan. 18--A two-alarm fire caused $400,000 in estimated damages at a Gig Harbor house Tuesday night, according to the Fire Department. Crews were called about 7:45 p.m. to a two-story home in the 9600 block of Kopachuck Drive Northwest by a neighbor who spotted smoke coming from the wall and ceiling of the front porch.

