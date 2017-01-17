Candlelight vigil will honor Rachel Pomeroy and other lives lost this winter
A candlelight vigil, in honor of Rachel Pomeroy and others who died over winter break while driving to or from Pullman, will take place at 8 p.m. Thursday on top of the Holland/Terrell Library. Pomeroy died in a car crash Sunday afternoon on State Route 26, just west of Washtucna, on the way back to WSU.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Evergreen.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Jan 7
|Mmolina
|131
|Looking for Don King. (Nov '08)
|Dec 25
|Rick
|2
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec '16
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|16
|The **NEW** Danny Collins
|Sep '16
|DanCollins8888
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC