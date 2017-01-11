Nativity debate continues in Gig Harbor

Nativity debate continues in Gig Harbor

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: KVEW-TV Kennewick

The city of Gig Harbor is resuming its Nativity debate in the new year, this time at a parks commission meeting. The Tacoma News Tribune says an advisory body will hold a public hearing Jan. 4 on placing holiday-themed displays on city-owned land.

Gig Harbor, WA

