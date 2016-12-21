Gypsy moth eradication successful; no...

Gypsy moth eradication successful; no spraying in 2017, WSDA says - Wed, 21 Dec 2016 PST

Wednesday Dec 21

The Washington state Department of Agriculture announced Monday that the aerial spraying eradication for Asian and European gypsy moths earlier this year was successful and no spraying will take place in 2017. Aerial spraying for the moths took place in Gig Harbor and the Puget Sound in spring and included about 10,500 acres in Western Washington, which was sprayed with Btk - Bacillus thuringiensis var.

