Gypsy moth eradication successful; no spraying in 2017, WSDA says - Wed, 21 Dec 2016 PST
The Washington state Department of Agriculture announced Monday that the aerial spraying eradication for Asian and European gypsy moths earlier this year was successful and no spraying will take place in 2017. Aerial spraying for the moths took place in Gig Harbor and the Puget Sound in spring and included about 10,500 acres in Western Washington, which was sprayed with Btk - Bacillus thuringiensis var.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Gig Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13)
|Mon
|Nichole Otto
|128
|Looking for Don King. (Nov '08)
|Dec 25
|Rick
|2
|Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15)
|Dec 18
|Tacoma business o...
|5
|Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|16
|COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha...
|Oct '16
|penis Is Erect
|3
|Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Oct '16
|Musikologist
|16
|The **NEW** Danny Collins
|Sep '16
|DanCollins8888
|3
Find what you want!
Search Gig Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC