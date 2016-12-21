Couple's messages in a bottle tie str...

Couple's messages in a bottle tie strangers together

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 16 Read more: Bellingham Herald

ADVANCE FOR WEEKEND EDITIONS, DEC. 17-18 = -In this Nov. 18, 2016 photo, Gig Harbor sweethearts Mattie and Jake Harrison pose for a photo along the Thea Foss waterway in Tacoma, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gig Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: JR Sampson Company (Apr '15) Dec 18 Tacoma business o... 5
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Gig Harbor (Nov '13) Dec 4 Jogigharbor 126
Vashon Music Selection (Sep '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 16
News COMMENTARY: Support PIE to make imagination, ha... Oct '16 penis Is Erect 3
Gig Harbor Music Selection (Aug '12) Oct '16 Musikologist 16
The **NEW** Danny Collins Sep '16 DanCollins8888 3
Review: A Bug in A Rug Daycare and Preschool (Feb '12) Sep '16 Michelle 3
See all Gig Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gig Harbor Forum Now

Gig Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gig Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Gig Harbor, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,965 • Total comments across all topics: 277,309,182

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC