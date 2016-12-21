It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and ...

It's 16,500 pounds, 80-feet tall and the U.S. Capitol's new neighbor from Idaho

Monday Nov 28

The Capitol Christmas tree, an Engelmann Spruce from Payette National Forest, arrived in Washington, D.C. on Monday after completing a 4,000 mile, three-week long, cross-country journey from Idaho. The tree will be officially decorated and lit on Dec. 6 on the Capitol building's west lawn.

