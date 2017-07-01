Thousands gather in Gettysburg for Annual Civil War Battle Reenactment

Rain or shine, the battle went on, and it poured on them for a short time, but then, the sun came out and the Yankees and Confederates reenacted the first day of bloodiest battle in North American history, despite the heat and the threat of protests. The blasts of more than 2,000 Yankee and Confederate reenactors as they face off on the 154th Anniversary of the Gettysburg Civil War Battle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.