The War in Their Words: "I Felt A Sha...

The War in Their Words: "I Felt A Sharp Sting"

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: HistoryNet

Hunt was from Gorham, Maine, but after graduating from Bowdoin College in 1861 he had spent time in Gettysburg visiting his sister, Mary Carson. From September through the end of 1861, Hunt stayed in the Pennsylvania crossroads town with Mary and her husband, Thomas, a clerk for the Bank of Gettysburg on York Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Well, It Looks Like Progressives Decided Not To... 11 hr Hagerty 1
News Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this... Jul 2 Steve Gratman 5
Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12) Jun 27 Troll Davenport 55
News Police log: Subject defecated on a porch Jun 26 Steve Gratman 5
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) Jun 26 Steve Gratman 89
Fill dirt Jun 19 Steve Gratman 6
News Gettysburg considers selling air rights Jun 18 Steve Gratman 4
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Adams County was issued at July 06 at 1:15PM EDT

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,896 • Total comments across all topics: 282,287,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC