The War in Their Words: "I Felt A Sharp Sting"
Hunt was from Gorham, Maine, but after graduating from Bowdoin College in 1861 he had spent time in Gettysburg visiting his sister, Mary Carson. From September through the end of 1861, Hunt stayed in the Pennsylvania crossroads town with Mary and her husband, Thomas, a clerk for the Bank of Gettysburg on York Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Well, It Looks Like Progressives Decided Not To...
|11 hr
|Hagerty
|1
|Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this...
|Jul 2
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12)
|Jun 27
|Troll Davenport
|55
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|89
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Jun 18
|Steve Gratman
|4
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC