The Gettysburg address, the Korean War and a story of American exceptionalism
This illustration depicts President Abraham Lincoln making his Gettysburg Address at the dedication of the Gettysburg National Cemetery on the battlefield at Gettysburg, Pa. Amidst the carnage of the Civil War, the 16th president rallied Americans to the "great task" of advancing freedom.
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protests planned at Gettysburg battlefield this...
|Sun
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill is NOT the worst plac... (May '12)
|Jun 27
|Troll Davenport
|55
|Police log: Subject defecated on a porch
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|5
|Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15)
|Jun 26
|Steve Gratman
|89
|Fill dirt
|Jun 19
|Steve Gratman
|6
|Gettysburg considers selling air rights
|Jun 18
|Steve Gratman
|4
|Klan plans rallies in Pa. (Aug '06)
|Jun 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|378
